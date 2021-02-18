Advertisement
Nine more deaths, 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 9:31AM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 18, 2021 9:37AM EST
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting nine additional deaths and 14 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday.
The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 364 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,696 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,028 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 1 is a close contact of a confirmed case
- 3 are related to outbreaks
- 10 are still under investigation.
WECHU says 304 cases are considered active. There are 40 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and seven people are in the ICU.
More coming.