WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting nine additional deaths and 14 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 364 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,696 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,028 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

1 is a close contact of a confirmed case

3 are related to outbreaks

10 are still under investigation.

WECHU says 304 cases are considered active. There are 40 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and seven people are in the ICU.

More coming.