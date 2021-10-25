Nine COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex schools, one added in Tecumseh

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting nine active school COVID-19 outbreaks, including a new outbreak at a Tecumseh elementary school.

Tecumseh Vista Academy on Shields Street is the latest school in outbreak status.

WECHU says the Delta Variant has been identified at the school.

The Greater Essex County District School Board has reported three student cases at the Tecumseh school since Oct. 15.

The school remains open with COVID-19 policies in place for dismissals and protocols.

School outbreaks on Oct. 25, 2021. (Source: WECHU)