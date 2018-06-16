Nine cats perish in house fire
A fire on Highland Avenue in Windsor killed nine cats on Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Gord Bacon / AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 4:12PM EDT
A fire at a central Windsor residence has claimed the lives of nine cats.
Fire crews attended the blaze at 1614 Highland Ave just after 11 a.m. Saturday.
The residents, who were at home at the time, were able to safely escape, fire officials said.
An investigator is attending the scene to determine the cause and damage.