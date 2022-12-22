Nightmare continues for 1616 Ouellette resident

FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed US$250M bond, house arrest

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a US$250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.

