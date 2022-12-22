Nightmare continues for 1616 Ouellette resident
Brent Rivet has been living at the ICheck Inn Motel on Howard Avenue for the last couple of weeks.
“I'm a pretty laid back guy for the most part but this made my blood boil,” he said.
Displaced since 1616 Ouellette Avenue was evacuated in late November, Rivet tried moving back in on Monday, but noticed something was wrong when all of his possessions were missing.
“I peaked through my window first,” he explained. “At first I thought they had moved it to another floor to address maintenance issues.”
However, that was not the case. Everything Rivet owned was gone.
“In this particular instance it seems as though the individual contends that he resided there and that his belongings were there and that he was intending to come back and the property owner's record that they provided to us said that it was vacant,” explained Marla Coffin, president of Marda Management.
According to Rivet, the belongings of his that were tossed included a 48 inch smart TV, a couple of laptops, a couch set, bedroom set, kitchenware, clothes and more.
He contacted Marda Management who, on behalf of the owner, offered $3,500 in compensation.
“I think they low-balled me,” said Rivet, who feels he is owed double that amount. “Today's market, what does $3,500 buy you?”
Coffin is sympathetic to Rivet’s situation.
“We have worked diligently to advocate on his behalf to the property owner who has begun to participate in trying to sort out what we could possibly do on behalf of the owners financially for him to help rectify some of what has transpired,” said Coffin.
Marda’s founder said Rivet has since received two other options.
“We've asked him for a list as well, to the best of his ability, because we don't know what the belongings are. We're doing our best and I think the property owner is willing to come to the table and see what they can do to make things right,” said Coffin.
Rivet did receive $750 Thursday through the Marda Angel Network to help him with expenses.
Rivet is thankful but said he will take time to ponder his options, and will let the scenario play out before making a decision sometime after Christmas.
