

CTV Windsor





Some good news if you want to use the Detroit-Windsor tunnel this week.

It will not be closed overnight Wednesday and Thursday.

Construction crews have been working on the replacement of the 87-year-old ceiling since October, and it’s resulted in tunnel closures from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

However, the tunnel will remain open Wednesday and Thursday night since workers will be off site for annual training.

Officials say the two day delay will not have a negative impact on the project, since it‘s on time and on budget.

Officials say the work will resume next week and the estimated completion date for the ceiling repair remains June 2018.

Trevor Pearce, the vice president of operations for the tunnel, said the nearly $22-million project is necessary as the ceiling is showing signs of wear and tear due to moisture, road salt and exhaust.

The renovation project, funded by Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited and American Roads, includes the replacement of the ceiling, as well as masonry, electrical work and other improvements.

This work is being funded entirely by tunnel toll revenues.

The tunnel opened in 1930 and runs beneath the surface of the Detroit River.

About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily.