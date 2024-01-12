NHL alumni take on Essex County OPP

Essex County OPP will take to the ice against former NHL greats in an annual charity hockey event in Essex.

The game is set for Sunday, Jan. 28.

The Essex Centre Sports Complex will play host to "Hockey Night in Essex" when NHL alumni and local law enforcement players compete.

The 2024 NHL Alumni Benefit Tour featuring NHL legends from Stanley Cup winning teams, classic original 6 teams and local former NHLers in support of Special Olympics Ontario and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The NHL Alumni Tour has previously hosted hockey legends such as, Wendel Clark, Curtis Joseph, Tiger Williams, Theo Fleury and many more.

The NHL Alumni Benefit Tour gives fans a unique experience and a day to remember showcasing hockey skill, on ice pranks and old-fashioned hockey nostalgia.

The NHL Alumni Benefit Tour supports the Special Olympics and Law Enforcement Torch Run's mission "To provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for individuals with intellectual disabilities."

Doors open at 1:00 p.m. and the game starts at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased and for further information, contact Provincial Constable Jim Chauvin at jim.chauvin@opp.ca. Visit www.benefithockey.com for the NHL alumni roster and further details.