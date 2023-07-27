Next step of negotiations unclear as Windsor Salt workers return to picket line
Windsor Salt workers remained on the picket line Thursday, with no indication about where their labour dispute proceeds from here.
Workers returned to the picket line late Wednesday afternoon after two of the three ratification votes were paused.
The Mine group voted to turn down the deal after hearing details of the tentative deal that was reached last Thursday between the company and its employees, represented by Local 1959 and 240.
The two other groups, ‘Fine Salt’ and clerical workers did not get to vote on the deal.
Nearly 250 mine workers have been on strike since Feb. 17.
Windsor Salt has not responded to emails from CTV News requesting comment.
Unifor leadership did not have any updates to provide.
