Next set of prize winners for WEVax to Win contest announced

Windsor, Ont. -

Another round of winners in Windsor-Essex’s “WEVax to Win” contest was announced Tuesday at City Hall.

Tuesday afternoon, the winners of 18 prizes were declared some of which included property tax holidays, rental fee holidays, three staycation packages and tuition for two lucky students at St. Clair College and one at the University of Windsor, among other prizes.

"Almost 65,000 people have registered at wevaxtowin.ca,” Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens said. “If you are vaccinated and you live in Windsor-Essex, go to wevaxtowin.ca for your chance to win the grand prize which is going to be drawn on Nov. 5.”

Last week, a vaccinated citizen won a PlayStation 5 entertainment system.

Entry is free to Windsor-Essex residents with proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

The campaign aims to get encourage residents to get the shot.

There are big prizes still up for grabs including the grand prize — two Chrysler Pacficas to be drawn on Friday.