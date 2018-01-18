

Advocates for concrete medians along highway 401 between London and Tilbury are holding another town hall meeting in February.

The meeting will be held in London on February 7th and will be hosted by MPP Jeff Yurek, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London at the Lambeth Community Centre.

Build the Barrier is a group advocating for increased safety measures on the 401 including concrete barriers and expansion to three lanes between London and Tilbury.

According to a release there were five fatalities and 10 serious hospitalizations along Highway 401 between London and Tilbury in 2017.

The last town hall meeting was held in Chatham back in November.