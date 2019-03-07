

15 women, all newcomers to Canada, graduated from a special program today at Womens' Enterprise Skills Training.

For 8 weeks, the women, from countries including Vietnam, Iran, Romania, Lebanon and Afghanistan have been learning about Canada and is culture.

The program, funded by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada focuses on getting the women into the local workforce.

"We have pride in our eyes and we have hope in our hearts and we have plans for glory in our in minds." says Parminderjit Oberoi, a graduate of the program.

The two-hour graduation ceremony was emotional for the women, most of whom say they now have a new love for Canada, but also have found new friends.

Graduate Rasika Sethi says "Doing what is difficult for others, is talent and doing what is impossible for talent, is genius. WEST has truly been my second home for the last two months, because I have met some amazing people in this new country."

WEST has now received new funding to continue the program, with a class of 30 new women.