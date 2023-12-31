WINDSOR
Windsor

    • New Year’s Eve plans around the region

    (File) (File)

    Several firework displays are happening across the region Sunday evening for New Year’s Eve.

    LaSalle’s New Year’s Eve drive-in fireworks starts at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex. Residents can view the display from the comfort and warmth of inside their cars.

    In Kingsville, fireworks start at the arena at 7 p.m.

    And at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, people can skate and swim for free while indulging in some treats starting at 6 p.m.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News