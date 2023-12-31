New Year’s Eve plans around the region

Several firework displays are happening across the region Sunday evening for New Year’s Eve.

LaSalle’s New Year’s Eve drive-in fireworks starts at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex. Residents can view the display from the comfort and warmth of inside their cars.

In Kingsville, fireworks start at the arena at 7 p.m.

And at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, people can skate and swim for free while indulging in some treats starting at 6 p.m.