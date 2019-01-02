

The big news is no news, according to Amherstburg’s mayor.

Aldo DiCarlo says the policing change in the town has gone smoothly.

On Jan. 1, the Windsor Police Service took over policing duties in Amherstburg.

“There's not a whole lot different other than the badges on the uniforms and the 'Windsor' on the police cars,” says DiCarlo.

The town signed a 20-year agreement to transition to Windsor police as part of the previous council's efforts to get its finances back in order.

DiCarlo expects Amherstburg to save about $570,000 a year by contracting Windsor police. Severance pay for three officers will likely delay annual savings until 2020, but the savings over the life of the contract could reach $16-million.

DiCarlo points to $3 million in pension and benefit costs where the town will see immediate savings.

“Windsor did take that over. That will come off of Amherstburg's long-term debt,” says DiCarlo. “That's a big number so right off of the bat, severences or no severences, there is millions in savings starting day one.”

There were 13 sub-committees that prepared for Windsor police officers patrolling the streets of Amherstburg, and Staff Sergeant David DeLuca says the transition went smoothly.

“It went perfectly,” says DeLuca, an Amherstburg native. “We swore them in, everybody shook hands, smiles all around and off they went.”

DeLuca, along with chief Al Frederick, swore in the first three officers on Jan. 1, 2019 to officially begin the policing switch.

DeLuca says the training work continues as staff train on the computer management system.

There are still some residents in Amherstburg who are still upset with the change, and DeLuca says he understands that apprehension.

“I certainly appreciate all their concerns, says DeLuca. “What I'm going to tell them is 'wait and see. Give us a chance. We are going to give them the same great service that they've grown accustomed to and that they expect from Amherstburg.”

As part of the 20-year commitment, Amherstburg council can revisit the contract at each five year renewal mark.