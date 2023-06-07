New Windsor Police Service Board member sworn in

The Windsor Police Services Board’s newest member took his oath of office Wednesday, officially joining the board.

John Elliott, who was appointed by the province, has a longstanding community footprint, not only as a former city councillor for Ward 2 — he is now the executive director of the Sandwich Teen Action Group (STAG).

The centre in the west end of the city is a place where youth can drop in and find support to cope with problems and lead healthy lives.

Elliott is hoping his experience with STAG will help provide a unique perspective on ways to police the community and to resolve community issues and challenges.

"You know, no matter how bad the situation is, find the positive in it,” said Elliott.

“It might be a hurdle at the time but let's figure out how get over it, get around it and keep moving. And, yeah, you always want to be presented as positive."

Board members also include Mayor Drew Dilkens, Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac, Sophia Chisholm, and Robert de Verteuil.