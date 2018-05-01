

CTV Windsor





Windsor fire officials say the city’s newest fire hall is designed to be a “post disaster” structure that can be relied upon to function in the face of a variety of emergency events.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Fire Chief Stephen Laforet cut the ceremonial ribbon on station No. 5 at 2650 Northwood Street Tuesday.

Construction on the facility began in August 2016 and was substantially completed in October 2017.

The 9,644-square-foot building was designed by NORR Architects and constructed by Amico Design-Build Inc.

Officials say it also integrates smoothly into the neighbouring natural environment.

The facility’s design is based in part on Matthew Brady Boulevard’s Fire Station No. 7 and continues a city-wide improvement process that was initiated in 2014 with a goal to enhance emergency services across the community.

"The safety and security of our residents is of paramount concern to me as mayor and to my colleagues on City Council," said Dilkens. "While our old facility on Cabana served us well for many years, it was located a significant distance away from many of the homes and businesses that it needed to serve."

Building upon experience gained from the recent construction of Stations 7, 2 and 6, the new No. 5 includes three truck bays and living quarters for up to nine firefighters and three captains. An equipment extractor to remove toxins has been installed at the location as well to service platoons from all western fire stations.

The facility is also uniquely located in an area that is home to some species at risk, in particular Butler’s Garter Snakes.

In preparation for construction, over 70 snakes were relocated, barricade fencing was employed, and workers were trained on spotting species at risk during their operations.

A more natural style of brick was chosen for the exterior of the building to complement the living environment around the station, and a naturalized storm-water drainage disposal area was created during construction to reduce the impact on the existing habitat.