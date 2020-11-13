WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital’s chief of staff says new COVID-19 hospital admissions are a “trailing indicator” that there has been a large number of cases in the community and significant community spread.

Five COVID-19 patients have been admitted to Windsor Regional Hospital over the last two days, after a period without many positive inpatients.

WRH chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad says three of the cases are with people in their 50s and the other is in their 70s.

“This is not a very good sign when we start to see an increase in inpatients with COVID particularity in the ICU, because we do know that when you start getting inpatients with COVID that’s a trailing indicator to what’s going on in the community.”

Saad says he worries about hospital capacity.

“If we don’t do something to try and get the community transmission under control and control the spread, then you’re going to start to see more and more cases in the hospital,” he says. “More and more cases in our intensive care units and then our critical care capacity could be overwhelmed, which was a concern from the beginning.”

He says the hospital is in a precarious position where beds are already near capacity, unlike at the onset of the pandemic when capacity was created.

“With activities during Thanksgiving and during Halloween and with people travelling back and forth to Toronto, we’re starting to see the rise in cases and occupying our resources,” Saad adds.

Health officials suggest avoiding social gatherings to help prevent the spread.

“If you don’t need to go somewhere, don’t go anywhere.”

Saad says the field hospital operations could resume any day.

“If a long term care facility goes into outbreak and cannot contain it in the outbreak, the field hospital and Windsor Regional Hospital is ready to step in and we’re ready to do so on a moments’ notice,” says Saad.

