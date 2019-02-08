

CTV Windsor





There is now an easier way for you to see just how safe a restaurant or daycare is across the region.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has unveiled its new inspection disclosure website, where it lists the results of routine inspections.

"The disclosure system includes inspections related to food premises, public pools and spas, recreational water facilities,” says Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette.

In fact, the website will list reports for more than five thousand facilities, from tanning businesses to campgrounds to licensed daycares to small drinking water systems, even your corner store.

“Convictions of tobacco and e-cigarette retailers,” adds Marenttete.

“The reports show infractions, any type of education that's provided,” says Phil Wong, the Health Unit’s Environmental Health Manager. “If there's any type of legal action, it will all be on there as well."

In 2018, it became mandatory for the health unit to publicly disclose reports in accordance with the Ontario Public Health Standards.

But with the new system comes the end of the star rating system for restaurants. Instead, a simple pass or fail sign will be posted at establishments.

Wong expects results to be posted about a week after inspection.

There are more than two thousand reports already available on the new website.