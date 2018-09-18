

CTV Windsor





The Town of Essex is now the only municipality outside of Toronto with a fully functioning hydraulic model of its sanitary system.

It’s part of a $5-million sewer improvement project over the last three years.

The town’s Environmental Engineer, Jian Li, says this upgrade is a major weapon in the fight against basement flooding.

Li adds it allows the town to plug in any type of rain event, and see where flooding will happen to help eliminate any guess work and identify where improvements are needed.

He says the engineering modeling encompasses all of the town's sanitary and storm sewers.

Town staff say they will now focus on improvements in Harrow Centre and Colchester.