New weapon in Essex in the battle against flooding
A map of the hydraulic system in the Town of Essex ( supplied by the Town of Essex )
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 5:09PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 18, 2018 5:25PM EDT
The Town of Essex is now the only municipality outside of Toronto with a fully functioning hydraulic model of its sanitary system.
It’s part of a $5-million sewer improvement project over the last three years.
The town’s Environmental Engineer, Jian Li, says this upgrade is a major weapon in the fight against basement flooding.
Li adds it allows the town to plug in any type of rain event, and see where flooding will happen to help eliminate any guess work and identify where improvements are needed.
He says the engineering modeling encompasses all of the town's sanitary and storm sewers.
Town staff say they will now focus on improvements in Harrow Centre and Colchester.