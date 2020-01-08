WINDSOR -- Windsor will put up $25,000 to add granite interpretive panels to the Naval Monument in Dieppe Park.

Council gave the project the nod Monday night, which builds on the existing monument at Windsor’s premiere park along the riverfront.

“The bottom line is the veterans are leaving us and as every veteran leaves, the story goes with them,” says Ron Sitarz, the president of the Royal Canadian Naval Association. “So our thought was we need to tell the story at the monument so when people are there and are looking at it, they’ll understand what actually happened, what it’s all about.”

The new monuments will honour contributions and sacrifices by local members of the Royal Canadian Navy during the First and Second World Wars, Korean War, Cold War and Afghanistan.

“Dieppe Park has a lot of visitors and there are a lot of monuments in the park,” Sitarz says. “Everyone has a story to tell and the Navy has a story to tell over the years and that’s what we want to remember.

The total cost of the project is $60,000.

Project coordinators hope the interpretive panels can be installed by the Spring.

“This year is the 75th anniversary of the end of the Battle of the Atlantic, so hopefully we try to get those in before the ceremony in May,” Sitarz says.