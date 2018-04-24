

CTV Windsor





The WindsorEssex Community Foundation is hoping residents across the region will fill out the next installment of the Vital Signs survey.

For the past five years, the survey has engaged residents in a deeper exploration of issues and trends that affect and influence community vitality.

The new annual survey delves into their thoughts on the quality of life focusing on 11 key areas: Work; Health, Wellness & Activity; Belonging & Leadership; Safety; Housing; Arts & Culture; Learning; Environment; Getting Started; Getting Around; and, Food Security.

“The survey helps us gain an even more all-encompassing reflection of how Windsor/Essex fairs as compared to national and regional statistics,” says Lisa Kolody, WECF Executive Director.

The survey is available online through the WECF’s website (www.wecf.ca) and, to promote accessibility, the WECF will also provide paper copies to those without computer access (contact 519-255-6572).

Results from the Vital Signs survey are incorporated into the Vital Signs report to be released on October 3.