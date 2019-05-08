

Workforce WindsorEssex has released two new monthly reports that officials say will help job seekers and those looking for talent.

Using locally collected data, the new Job Search and Job Demand reports provide up-to-date data that represents the current pulse of the labour environment.

“These monthly reports will help us better understand employer needs and job seeker behaviour,” said executive director Michelle Suchiu. “This kind of local data could provide important insight into how employers could recruit more effectively, what job opportunities the workforce is seeking out, and how the workforce views their own talents, qualifications and capabilities.”

The Job Demand Report shows the total number of jobs posted last month, the top hiring employers, top jobs in demand, as well as characteristics about the job postings, including if they were full-time or part-time and if they were permanent, contract or temporary positions.

In April, the report found 6,120 job postings and the top job was retail sales person. More than 65 per cent of the jobs were in the City of Windsor. 89 per cent were full time and 90 per cent were permanent.

The Job Search Report is a first of its kind report for this area, detailing the job search behaviour of online users who interact with job postings on three job search platforms including the WEjobs board, WEmap jobs and WEexplore careers. First-time visitors are prompted to voluntarily provide their gender and age when visiting.

The Job Search report found 5,121 unique users and job seekers between the ages of 35 and 54 were most likely to be using the tools.

The Windsor Essex Economic Development Corporation says the reports are very useful.

“The reports give us a unique pulse on sector hiring and talent required, and provides workforce intelligence we can present to prospective investors,” says CEO Stephen MacKenzie.

The Unemployed Help Centre also believes the reports will be beneficial.

“These new monthly reports are vital to finding the right fit for both an employer and potential employee,” said CEO June Muir.

The Job Demand Report can be accessed at www.workforcewindsoressex.com/jobdemand.

The Job Search Report can be accessed at www.workforcewindsoressex.com/job-search-report.