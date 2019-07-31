

CTV Windsor





A local employment planning council is putting more resources into a local growing sector.

As part of the "WE Explore Ag" project, Workforce Windsor Essex has launched new tools that will help the public learn more about the benefits of pursuing a career in the agriculture and agri-food sector.

It's geared towards students, job seekers, and career changers.

"The Ontario greenhouse vegetable growers projects that there will be an additional 7,900 jobs in Windsor and Essex County over the next 10 years," predicts Michelle Suchiu, the Executive Director at Workforce Windsor Essex.

The resources include a career guide covering the top 52 occupations in agriculture.

"Skilled trades jobs like electricians, welders. We feel like a lot of people might now know these types of opportunities are available in this sector," says Corey Shenken, a Project Coordinator and Researcher at Workforce Windsor-Essex

There are also five new engagement videos highlighting career opportunities and technology.

Workforce Windsor-Essex will hold an "agri-day" on Sept 24, where potential suiters will visit local agriculture and agri-food businesses. People who are interested can also read blogs online

Mucci farms has joined the initiative and director of resources, Carol Bendo, says the plan fits perfectly with their vision of promoting different careers.

"The guide is fantastic. I just don't think people understand the careers that are available here,” says Bendo. “We've always said this industry has an identity crisis and we need to break that."