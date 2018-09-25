

CTV Windsor





Two new anchor tenants have been announced for the Tecumseh Mall.

Marshalls and HomeSense are moving into the mall in the spring, taking up the space left by the former Sobeys store.

Mall General Manager Colleen Conlin tells CTV News the mall continues to look for more potential tenants.

“We are going to have some space left over from the old Sobeys,” says Conlin. “There's about 12,000 square feet that will be left and of course we are looking for new tenants for that particular spot.”

Conlin adds there is other space in the mall that they would like to fill.

“We have about 25,000 square feet inside the mall, different sizes. Some will reinvent the wheel, some will be doing relocating and moving into larger store fronts and some will end up brand new tenants so we are looking for everything.”

Giant Tiger and PetSmart are also expected to open their doors in Tecumseh Mall in about a month's time.