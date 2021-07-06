WINDSOR, ONT. -- As summer day and overnight camps open across the region, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit now has a one-stop location for all the necessary health and safety information.

The WECHU has launched a new website section for schools, childcare centres, and day and overnight camps where they can find all the public health guidance and other important information in one location.

Some information that can be found on the WECHU site includes:

The latest Ministry guidance regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines for the operation of camps

Links to the online screening tool to help campers and staff complete daily symptoms checks

Links to downloadable resources, including checklists to help day and overnight camp operators plan for their safe operations

Helpful webinars and information sessions to help camp administrators and staff understand the required safety guidance

The website will be revised as ministry guidance is updated to reflect the latest changes.

In addition to the new website section, WECHU is planning an informal webinar for camp administrators and staff. The webinar will review COVID-19 safety guidelines and explain the process for managing COVID-19 cases in day and overnight camps.

The webinar will be led by public health nurse with experience in case and contact management in school-aged settings and a public health inspector with outbreak management experience.

More information regarding the dates and topics for the webinar and how to register will be available on the WECHU website over the next few days.