It appears vandals did some damage to the new roundabout statue in Olde Sandwich Towne in Windsor.

Three sides of the statue base of Chief Tecumseh and General Brock had graffiti on them.

Someone also wrote “Turtle Island” on the side of the statue.

The damage has since been repaired, but city officials say it’s difficult to get justice for the vandalism and it ends up costing taxpayers.

“Unless you catch someone right in the action, it’s something that is just part of having something for the whole community, in community space” says Cathy Masterson, the Manager of Cultural Affairs in Windsor.

The $400,000 statue was just unveiled to the public last September.