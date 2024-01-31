New rules in Lakeshore to reduce 'nuisance lights' on neighbouring properties

Lakeshore Council has passed a bylaw that will help neirghbours to reduce reduce “nuisance light.”

At the meeting on Tuesday night, council approved an amendment to the existing property standards bylaw that will “prohibit light fixtures that may negatively impact neighbours.”

The full by-law amendment reads, “No Person shall create, cause or permit an intrusion of light of an unusual intensity or type onto adjacent property so as to be or to cause a nuisance. All exterior illuminated light fixtures shall be directed in a manner to minimize glare and the undue intrusion of light onto adjacent property.”

According to the municipality, if residents are looking to take proactive measures to limit the potential impact of their exterior light fixtures on adjacent properties, they may consider shields to direct light away from neighbours, adding timers or motion sensors, or reducing the intensity/power of their exterior lights.

“Neighbours will often work with each other to find solutions on issues related to problems like nuisance light, but this amendment gives Lakeshore the ability to act when those efforts fail,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “As we do with many of our by-laws, we will first seek to educate residents and property owners when a complaint is made by a neighbour, then move to enforcement if a resolution cannot be reached.”

Residents with complaints about a neighbouring property’s nuisance light are encouraged to contact Lakeshore’s By-law Division at 519-728-2700. Anonymous complaints will not be accepted.