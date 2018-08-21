

CTV Windsor





Add Windsor to the list of locations for a popular restaurant.

Fionn MacCool’s will open in the Sunbridge Hotel and Conference Centre on Ouellette Avenue just south of Park Street.

Christine Melnyk of the Sunray Group tells AM800 News the company is currently hiring managers, but the location will eventually create about 50 jobs.

The 142-seat pub will be the first big national chain to locate in downtown Windsor since the keg opened.

No date is set for the opening, but it is the first franchise location west of London.

Fionn MacCool’s has 42 other restaurants across Canada.