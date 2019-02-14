

CTV Windsor





Job seekers in skilled trades now have new resources available to help guide them through available opportunities in Windsor-Essex.

Workforce Windsor-Essex has unveiled a new career guide exploring 26 in-demand trade jobs.

The guide is one of six new resources available.

Enhancements have also been made to the group’s website and there are also new videos to help entice young people into skilled trades.

Senior Director Justin Falconer says all of these changes are geared towards filling a local shortage of skilled trade workers.

“I think the guide, the videos, the tour day when we bring people out to workplaces, i think this package of new resources is really going to help move the needle on getting more people into the skill trades,” says Falconer.

A workshop is being planned for March 5 to allow students to visit up to 12 workplaces that employ apprentices.

Falconer feels there is a need for the service since the local economy is growing and a number of people are retiring, in addition to the fact there is already a skills shortage in the region.

For example, Falconer notes about 2,500 jobs will need to be filled for the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.