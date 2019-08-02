

Ricardo Veneza , CTV Windsor





Windsor is expected to see “moderate” economic growth of 2 per cent in 2019 according to the latest report from the Conference Board of Canada.

The independent research group’s Metropolitan Outlook II released on Thursday and shows Canada’s economy as a whole is projected to show 1.4 per cent real GDP growth for 2019. Despite the slow growth, the report highlights some cities contributing to one of the strongest jobs gains on record Canada-wide.

"We found many of the metropolitan areas are boasting low unemployment rates," said Alan Arcand in a news release, the lead researcher and associate director with the Board's Centre for Municipal Studies. "While this is helping to drive up wage growth, it also raises the issue of labour shortages."

Cities like Windsor, Oshawa and London are likely to see growth of 2 per cent or less this year.

The report also highlights trade uncertainty that continues to hamper export-oriented manufacturing industries.

The issue is expected to persist until the new trade agreement between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico is ratified — the Canada-United Sates-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

"Key sectors in many of the report's metro areas are showing only modest growth as a result of trade tensions,” said Arcand.