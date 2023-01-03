New property management takes over 1616 Ouellette, water now restored

Residents of 1616 Ouellette Avenue once again have running water after going more than two weeks without, according to the building’s property manager.

Tenants had been without water since Christmas Eve, until it was restored on Tuesday.

“We can’t flush our toilets, we can't shower, we can’t wash our dishes, it has been stressful,” said a tenant of the building who identified himself as Rob.

On Jan. 2, tenants of the building were notified a new property management company called Ontario Property Management has taken over the apartment building. Marda Management was contracted to oversee 1616 Ouellette until the end of 2022.

“There’s a lot of breaks in the piping,” said Will Lucier of Ontario Property Management.

Plumbers are currently in the building working to restore the water.

“Some of the tenants indicated that they've had bedbugs for over a year now. I do have pest control people coming out today to rectify the bed begs,” said Lucier.

In the meantime, residents of the building are trying to stay optimist despite lingering issues.

“We have always held out hope in this place that someday things will improve. We’re worrying that we are going to be evacuated again and forced out of our home,” said Rob.

On Nov. 22, the City of Windsor evacuated the entirety of 1616 Ouellette due to safety concerns. Tenants were permitted to return on Dec. 16, following repair work to the heating, electrical and fire alarm systems.

Rob is worried he will not find another affordable place to live if he is evacuated from his home or forced to move again.

“There is a very real lack of affordable housing. Looking on Kijiji and checking out ads, it is almost impossible to find even a bachelor apartment for under $900. Then you are also competing with a lot of people to try and get that unit,” said Rob.