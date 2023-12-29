New photo series uses AI to reimagine Windsor's most iconic locations

Following the success of a documentary, which put a spotlight on Windsor pizza, George Kalivas has seen his company's social media pages turn into a love letter for the city.

"They've basically become an aggregator for all things Windsor," said Kalivas, whose company, LRG Super, produced the 2021 documentary, 'The Pizza City You've Never Heard Of.'

"So, towards the end of November of this year, we started working with some new merch designs and we thought it would be cool to start using some AI tools," he said.

The result is a photo series called "Windsor Gems" which has gone "semi-viral" throughout the city, he said.

The series showcases some of Windsor's most iconic spots from the past and present — reimagined using artificial intelligence.

Kalivas said the photos are made possible through the AI tool, DALL-E.

His first drop of AI photos, based on real locations in Windsor, was posted on Dec. 10, showcasing nine pizzerias including Capri, Arcata and Antonino's.

Since then, AI designs of restaurants, bowling alleys, bars, and clothing stores have been posted.

"It's been amazing to see all the messages, DMs (direct messages) and emails we've been getting from people all over the city, young and old. We've received emails from children of past employees from a lot of these places," said Kalivas.

"We've been getting a lot of requests from people throughout the city, asking 'Can you do this? Can you do my uncle's spot? My aunt's place?' So we'll be putting up more before New Year's Eve," he added.

Marketing professor Nicole Rourke said, in a society bombarded by advertisements, this AI take on Windsor does a great job of making the city stand out.

"The way he's doing it by putting Capri next to the bridge, you look at it and go, 'Wait a minute, that's not what Capri looks like.' It's very clever and very creative," said Rourke. "The ultimate goal of advertising is to capture the consumer's interest and he's definitely doing that."

She added the integration of artificial intelligence in marketing and advertising campaigns is happening at a rapid rate.

"I actually went to an American Marketing Association seminar in the summer in New York and was blown away by how quickly it's changing and how rapidly people are utilizing it," said Rourke.

While Kalivas doesn't refer to "Windsor Gems" as an advertising or marketing play, he does hope it leads people to rediscover and explore places throughout the city.

"If you didn't know that place, maybe this serves as a tip to go check them out in the future. Maybe a place you've never been to even though you grew up in Windsor," said Kalivas.