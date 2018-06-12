

Plans to redevelop the land at the former Duffy’s Tavern in Amherstburg hit a snag Monday night when a petition with hundreds of signatures was presented to council.

The petition, with 558 signatures, was submitted by Kevin Sprague. It calls on council to ensure a public boat launch with adequate parking in included in the final design.

Sprague is supportive of the project, but doesn’t want the town to overlook the key parts of the project. "We keep hearing the same issue come up — parking, parking, parking, where are people going to park? While I understand that a parking lot isn't as beautiful as grass and trees, but you need parking for people to use these facilities," Sprague told AM800’s Ricardo Veneza.

The current plan includes a fishing wharf, an amphitheatre and a transient marina.

"Fishing's fun, it's popular. The Detroit River is a world class fishery, it's in our backyard, and it's important that people have public access for this opportunity," Sprague said.

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says plans to redevelop the former Duffy's Tavern site are otherwise being well received. He says the public will be consulted with again before the town settles on a final design. DiCarlo hopes to see construction start sometime in 2019.