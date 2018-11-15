

The federal government is being blamed for delays in launching the new Pelee Islander II in Lake Erie.

The Conservative MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington, Rick Nicholls, says the new ferry cannot begin operation without regulatory and safety approvals from Transport Canada.

Nicholls believes the federal agency failed to consider the vessel's modern design and technological advancements, which has resulted in unnecessary delays in the approval process.

The Pelee Islander II sailed into Kingsville in June, but has yet to carry a single passenger.

The $40-million ferry was originally planned to set sail in September, but remains docked in Leamington.

Now, Nicholls says it will not be operational until the spring of 2019.

Nicholls says he disappointed because he knows the ferry service is vital to the residents who live on Pelee Island as well as tourism.

The office of Essex MPP Taras Natyshak said it has been getting inquiries from constituents and the NDP member has also been looking for answers, but has yet to receive a satisfactory answer as to the delay or when the Islander will go into regular service.

Once operational, the ferry can accommodate 400 passengers and 34 cars, or four tractor-trailers with 16 cars.

The sailing season ends in December and resumes in April.