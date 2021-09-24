WINDSOR, ONT. -- Construction is set to begin on new bike trails at Malden Park this month.

Park goers can expect to see some new off-road cycling construction toward the end of the month.

Construction will be on new uphill/downhill trails along the north side of Malden hill.

Signage will be up indicating which areas are off limits once construction begins.

The City of Windsor says the work will not impact any major park amenities.

The improvements are slated for completion by April 2022, weather permitting, the city says.