New natural playground opens at Holiday Beach Conservation Area

Windsor, Ont. -

A new natural playground reflecting elements of nature has opened up at Holiday Beach Conservation Area with help from a $30,000 boost from Enbridge Inc.

Students from Natural Pathways Forest and Nature School cut the ribbon on Wednesday to officially open the innovated play space.

“This natural playground is a great asset to Holiday Beach Conservation Area,” said Claire Wales, president of the Essex Region Conservation Foundation. “Children can engage in imaginative and active play at this unique nature-inspired playground.”

Holiday Beach Conservation Area welcome more than 30,000 visitors each year, including thousands of children for day use and outdoor education programs, a news release from the Essex Regional Conservation Authority said.

A natural playground is a play environment that reflects elements from nature, like logs, stumps and boulders instead of a traditional steel playground.

“Outdoor play in a natural setting has proven physical benefits for children, including developing gross motor skills, eye-hand coordination and helping to prevent obesity,” ERCA said. “Interacting with natural environments also allows children to learn with all of their senses.”

Along with the playground, Enbridge was also instrumental in helping create the Holiday Beach Demonstration Wetland in 2016. The controlled wetland habitat helps to improve water quality by reducing phosphorus. Enbridge created a parking area to offer guest access to enjoy the wildlife and learn more about wetland habitats.

“We are so very grateful to Enbridge for its ongoing partnership in support of environmental education and stewardship in the Windsor-Essex region,” Wales said.