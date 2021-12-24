New mass vaccination site coming to HDGH campus

A new mass vaccination clinic in west Windsor -- at the Dr. Y Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility -- will open in January.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), in partnership with Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH), will open the clinic at 1453 Prince Rd. on Jan. 5, 2022, it was announced Thursday.

Appointments will be available 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 12 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. No walk-ins are being accepted.

Bookings will open Dec. 29 at 8 a.m. and details can be found at www.WEVax.ca or by calling 226-773-2200.

In a statement, Janice Kaffer, HDGH president and CEO, said, “We are happy and eager to help our partners with our local pandemic response, furthering our vision to create a healthier community. The added vaccine clinic on our west-end campus will help do just that...It is especially important right now that our community make it a priority to receive their first, second or third (booster) dose of COVID-19 as we continue to manage this fifth wave.”

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines are available through:

participating pharmacies

Devonshire Mall mass vaccination site (by appointment)

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre (by appointment starting Dec. 29 at 8 a.m.)

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (by appointment starting Dec. 29 at 8 a.m.)

participating health care providers

community pop-up vaccination clinics

Residents are reminded that third dose appointments for those over the age of 18 must be scheduled three months (or 84 days) after a second dose.