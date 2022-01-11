New lofts, retail and boutique hotel proposed in Walkerville’s 'Distillery Square'

Windsor, Ont. -

A development dubbed ‘Distillery Square’ is currently underway in Walkerville, which is being touted as “history transformed into an urban lifestyle,” featuring loft-style condo units, restaurants, retail and even a boutique hotel.

The former rack-houses emblazoned with the name ‘Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd. Distillers’ at the corner of Wyandotte Street East and Argyle Road in Walkerville will soon be revitalized into a condo, according to a website launched by The Rosati Group and Walkerville Brewery Owner Mike Brkovich.

The condo is currently being “restored and transformed” into lofts, which will include “incredible” building amenities, reads the associated website. Distillerysquare.ca

“Distillery Square will honour the legacy of success that was started in 1858,” says the website. “It will continue writing the story of community enrichment all while preserving Walkerville’s distinct historical significance.”

As part of the development, office, restaurant and retail spaces will be available within the square — which also strives to create an enhanced street presence.

A boutique hotel is also in the works.

More to details come.