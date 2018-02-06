New Lakeshore driver facing racing charges on Highway 401
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 9:39AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 6, 2018 9:56AM EST
A 21-year-old Lakeshore man is facing stunt driving charges after going 60 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on Highway 401.
Essex County OPP were conducting a speed enforcement initiative on Jan. 25 around 4:30 p.m.
Police say they stopped the vehicle going 160 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.
The driver of the vehicle had a G2 driver's licence.
Dakota Kalas, 21, of Lakeshore will appear in a Windsor court on March 5 charged with racing a motor vehicle.
His driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle he was operating has been impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.