

CTV Windsor





A 21-year-old Lakeshore man is facing stunt driving charges after going 60 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on Highway 401.

Essex County OPP were conducting a speed enforcement initiative on Jan. 25 around 4:30 p.m.

Police say they stopped the vehicle going 160 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

The driver of the vehicle had a G2 driver's licence.

Dakota Kalas, 21, of Lakeshore will appear in a Windsor court on March 5 charged with racing a motor vehicle.

His driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle he was operating has been impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.