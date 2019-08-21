Good news for Windsor library users.

The new John Muir branch is 99.9 per cent complete.

Library CEO Kitty Pope says they're just awaiting final documentation on plumbing for the facility.

"It is spectacular, there is no other way to describe it," says Pope. "There's this beautiful old building and then there's these ultra-modern pieces in it so it's that just position of old and new that I think the Sandwhich community are going to absolutely love."

The new library is a heritage project involving the renovation of the old 1921 Sandwich Fire Hall and Stable on Mill Street.

Pope says workers will start moving items next week.

Pope says a 'soft opening' will take place Sept. 3, and a grand opening will take place on Sept. 28.

She adds the project will be completed on time and on budget, at a cost of around $5.4 million.