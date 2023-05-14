New home offering 24/7 support for men with developmental disabilities coming soon
A Windsor, Ont. family on Pierre Avenue is building what they consider a revolutionary approach to offer support to individuals with developmental disabilities.
An open house at Matthew’s Angel House took place this weekend before its official opening later this summer.
“There is a large need for this service,” said owner Bruce Scott, who explained he’s been renovating the property for about a year and a half. “Something like this isn't commonly done. We think it's never really been done here in Windsor-Essex before, and we hope it can get launched later this year if possible.”
Scott said the goal is to provide a five-bedroom all-inclusive housing and care experience offered in a smaller, intimate setting for men with developmental disabilities.
“Our vision is to offer rooms to young men with the support of the DSO, which is Development Services Ontario,” Scott explained. “And partnered with Homecare Hub, who would look to run this house, provide the staffing and support and things like that.”
Officials with Homecare Hub said for a monthly fee the home will include personal care, housekeeping, meals, and dedicated caregivers.
“This is one of our first homes that we’re specifically supporting individuals with developmental disabilities,” said Muhammad Sobani. “We have several homes across Ontario. We have one in Mississauga, we have a couple of Markham, a couple in Scarborough. We have one in Peterborough, so all across and we're expanding into the US as well, to make sure we can continue to support everybody that we can.”
According to Sobani, the need for supportive housing like this is great across the country, as parents and caregivers age, “It's essentially just creating a housing solution and care solution that is much needed across all of Canada.”
Sobani added, “There's a huge housing crisis and care crisis that’s going on. So we're hoping with our solution, as we continue to rapidly expand we can we can be a part of the solution and help tackle the problem for the future.”
At age 58, Scott said he doesn’t want to wait around nervously anymore wondering what could happen later in life with his 24-year-old son Matthew, whom the house is named after.
“He has a rare genetic disorder, Angelman’s Syndrome, which is fairly uncommon and not too many people are aware of it,” he said.
Scott continued, “We're trying to look out for Matthew's future best we can. So, you know, some point down the line, his parents won't be around and we figured, well, it's easier to plan now than it is 10-15 years from now. We want it to be a very safe, comfortable, nurturing environment for these young men.”
Scott added, “It's easy to talk and say we're going to have all these elaborate plans, but until you do them and actually make it happen, talk is one thing and getting it done is another thing.”
