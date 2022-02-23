New high risk COVID-19 cases drop below 50, hospitalizations remain at 34 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 43 new high risk cases and 34 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

A woman in her 90s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 574 people.

Windsor-Essex has 288 active high risk cases on Wednesday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 34 people in local hospitals with the virus on Wednesday, including eight cases in the ICU. That’s the same number reported on Tuesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

29 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

12 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

0 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

13 Community Outbreaks

4 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

355,119 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

86.0% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

340,186 WEC residents are fully vaccinated

82.4% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated

186,937 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.

53.1% of WEC residents 18+ have received a 3rd dose/booster.

More details coming.