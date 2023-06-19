New Healing Hearts Forest in LaSalle helps community members cope with loss
If you are going experiencing loss, whether that be the loss of a loved one or employment, a new space in LaSalle is hoping to provide you space for healing.
“The purpose of the space is for people who have experienced loss, to help them with the grieving process,” said Peter Marra, LaSalle’s deputy chief administrative officer.
The Healing Hearts Forest at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex opened last week.
The 3.25 acres of land features a butterfly garden, gazebo and a walking path. Benches will be installed over the next few weeks.
Essex Region Conservation Authority planted about 425 trees and some shrubs on the land. The setting uses nature to focus on healing and togetherness.
This project was made possible through a $128,000 sponsorship from Brian and Mary-Lynn Parent and Families First Funeral Home.
“When the concept for this space came to us from our founders, Brian and Mary-Lynn Parent, we jumped at the opportunity to provide our community with an outdoor space to walk through and sit in the hard days after the loss of someone you love,” said Jennifer Wells, general manager of Families First Funeral Home. “This space is also the promise of healing and beginning new chapters that will be filled with joy and peace.”
The Healing Hearts Forest is located south of the retention pond at the Vollmer Complex. The closest parking is in lot 7, located in between the baseball diamonds. There is a paved path from the parking lot to the Healing Hearts Forest.
