New Giant Tiger opens on Huron Church Road

There was a giant addition to Windsor’s west end this weekend.

Giant Tiger opened its fourth location in the city on Huron Church Road near Tecumseh Road West on Saturday.

The discount retailer is part of the redevelopment of the former Studio 4 property.

With 17,000 square feet of retail space, Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante feels Giant Tiger fills a large void left when Zellers closed more than a decade ago.

He is excited to see a new energy emerging on Huron Church that is expected to continue.