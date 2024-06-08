WINDSOR
Windsor

    • New expanded hours coming to Adventure Bay this summer

    Adventure Bay Family Water Park in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, July 14 2020 (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor) Adventure Bay Family Water Park in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, July 14 2020 (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)
    Share

    The City of Windsor has announced expanded hours for Adventure Bay Family Water Park.

    As of June 29, the complex on Pitt Street will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labour Day.

    The new hours are part of the Strengthen the Core: Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan. Its goal is to address safety and security, increase the number of businesses, new residents and visitors.

    "This announcement of expanded hours for the water park increases access to this community amenity. This means more opportunities for individuals and families to experience the incredible entertainment side of the facility," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens in a statement. "This is fantastic news for our growing community,” he added.

    The Adventure Bay water park features 35,000 square feet along with three slides, a lazy river and a wave pool among other attractions.

