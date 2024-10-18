New executive director named for Windsor-Essex County Humane Society
The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society (WECHS) has named Lynnette Bain as its new executive director.
Bain’s appointment follows a selection process led by the executive recruitment firm, Logic Executive Search and Workplace Solutions.
According to a news release from WECHS, Bain has over 20 years of experience, guiding organizational growth in public and private sectors.
“As a strategic and innovative leader, Lynnette is dedicated to enhancing community well-being and driving impactful change,” said WECHS in a social media post.
“She fosters collaboration among team members and stakeholders, believing that through joint efforts, communities can thrive and achieve their goals.”
Bain is also a dog owner to three, Sadie, Bennie and Dakota. She also has a cat named Pumpkin and eight horses.
“Her passion for animals is reflected in her daily life, where she finds joy in caring for and bonding with each of her furry companions,” said Matt Carlini, WECHS board chair.
Bain will take the executive director role on Nov. 11.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands of hybrid vehicles recalled in Canada over risk of fire
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
Russia returns 500 dead soldiers to Ukraine as world leaders mull next steps
Russia on Friday returned to Ukraine the bodies of 501 soldiers, Ukrainian authorities said, in what appeared to be the biggest repatriation of war dead since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Scientists pinpoint the origins of humanity's love of carbs
The origin of modern humans' long-standing love affair with carbs may predate our existence as a species, according to a new study.
Langdon, Alta., man found not criminally responsible for killing his mother
An Alberta court has found a Langdon man who attacked and fatally injured his mother in 2023 was not criminally responsible in her death.
opinion Liz Cheney leads full-frontal assault against Trump's MAGA Republicans
With less than three weeks before the U.S. election, Washington political analyst Eric Ham highlights a full-frontal assault on Trump's MAGA movement by Liz Cheney and a cadre of disaffected Republicans.
What's a 'Jezebel spirit'? Some Christians use the term to paint Kamala Harris with a demonic brush
Christian nationalist leaders are telling followers that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is under the influence of a 'Jezebel spirit,' using a term with deeply racist and misogynistic roots that is setting off alarm bells for religious and political scholars.
These are the top trending Halloween costumes in Canada, according to Google
According to Google search data, the top Halloween costumes trending in Canada include everything from Taylor Swift for kids to the Joker and Harley Quinn for couples.
If your Apple Watch alerts you to sleep apnea, here's what it means and what to do next
Already multitool smart devices, Apple Watches added another buzzworthy feature last month: an app to detect sleep apnea.
'Just unbelievable': Video shows wild incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Police were called to a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., Wednesday after a man went behind the counter and scooped some of the product with his hand.
Kitchener
-
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
-
Blood found on clothing in Erick Buhr's bedroom after his grandmother's death, police testify at trial
Two police officers took the stand Thursday to describe what they found on Erick Buhr's clothing after his grandmother, Viola Erb, was attacked.
-
Brampton man arrested for sexual assault at University of Guelph library
Guelph Police have arrested a man after a woman said she was sexually assaulted on the University of Guelph campus.
London
-
Arson suspect arrested in Wednesday's OEV fire
Damage is estimated at $250,000 and one person has been arrested after a suspicious fire in Old East Village. Fire broke out Wednesday at 737 Dundas St. — the same building where police are already investigating an $800,000 arson from Sept. 5.
-
Teen arrested following south-end robbery, police seek two more suspects
A robbery investigation by London police has resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old boy.
-
St. Thomas needs a new city manager
After just six months on the job, the city manager for St. Thomas has announced his resignation. Hired in April, Michael Bradley has now accepted a position in his hometown of Brantford as the Chief Administrative Officer.
Barrie
-
Pedestrian dead after collision with train in Bracebridge
One person has died following a collision with a train in Bracebridge Thursday evening.
-
OPP targets large trucks travelling through Bolton following community concerns
Provincial police spent two hours on Wednesday targeting commercial trucks travelling through Bolton in violation of the town’s No Truck Route.
-
Orillia teen creates free open fridge program to help combat food insecurity
At 17 years old, Myles Odlozinski is making a difference by creating the Orillia community fridge program.
Northern Ontario
-
Possible unmarked burials found at former residential school in northern Ontario
Potential unmarked burials have been detected at a former residential school in northern Ontario.
-
Company fined $80K after worker seriously injured at northern Ont. job site
A Quebec-based company that supplies hydro turbines and generators has been fined $80,000 after a millwright was critically injured at a job site last year in Iron Bridge, Ont.
-
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Ontario's top court orders new hearing for youth-led climate case
Ontario's top court breathed new life into a Charter challenge of the provincial government's emissions target on Thursday, a decision heralded as a major victory for the group of young people -- including 17-year-old Sophia Mathur from Greater Sudbury -- who brought the case and others looking to hold governments to account on climate change.
-
Cameras coming to Sault Ste. Marie to help solve crimes, find missing persons
Surveillance cameras that are used to both deter crimes and help investigations will soon be installed throughout Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Ottawa
-
Rare October heatwave extending summer feelings in Ottawa
The National Capital Region will be basking in the fall sun over the coming days, with near summer-like temperatures in the forecast.
-
Here's what you need to know about COVID, flu and RSV vaccines in Ottawa this fall
Ottawa Public Health is urging all residents to protect themselves against the flu and COVID this fall and winter. Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist Jordan Clark spoke with CTV Morning Live about what you need to know about the COVID shot, flu shot and RSV protection this fall.
-
Ottawa police looking to speak with driver about Old Richmond Road crash involving cyclist
The Ottawa Police Service is looking to speak with a driver who might have information related to a fatal crash involving a cyclist on Old Richmond Road late last month.
Toronto
-
Fire in The Beaches destroys home, spreads to electric vehicle
Toronto Fire will be investigating the cause of a “stubborn” three-alarm fire that gutted a Beaches home early Friday morning.
-
Toronto senior caught in $27K roofing scam gets new roof from Good Samaritan company
A Toronto senior who paid $27,000 for a shoddy roofing job is relieved that more than 10 roof companies offered to help after seeing her story on CTV News Toronto.
-
New condo sales in GTHA fall 81 per cent in third quarter of 2024: report
New condo sales in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area are continuing to drop off, falling 81 per cent in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to a new report by Urbanation.
Montreal
-
Five arrested in connection with extortion targeting Montreal businesses
Montreal police arrested five suspects following two separate investigations involving crimes targeting a Verdun bar and a downtown restaurant.
-
Laval police arrest 14-year-old after threats led to school lockdowns
Laval police (SPL) arrested a 14-year-old boy as part of their investigation into threatening calls that led to several preventive school lockdowns in recent days.
-
Fight in Montreal park leaves 3 injured
Three people were injured after an attack in a park in Montreal's east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Winnipeg
-
-
Travel documentarian's YouTube video announcing move to Winnipeg goes viral
A British travel documentarian's YouTube video announcing his move to Winnipeg, Man. has gone viral, with Manitobans praising the transplant's kind words about his new Prairie home.
-
Six bison killed in illegal hunt, Manitoba man charged: RCMP
A 52-year-old man has been charged after six bison were killed in an illegal hunt on a Manitoba farm.
Edmonton
-
Rules on local political parties revealed 2 weeks before Bill 20 comes into effect
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded.
-
2 tractor trailers, pickup burned in suspicious fire east of Edmonton: RCMP
Fire crews from several communities were called to a fire on a rural property on Friday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm Saturday, big cooldown begins Sunday
It'll be a classic autumn "transition weekend" in the Edmonton area. Warm air floods in on Saturday and then we're back to average Sunday and near zero FOR AN AFTERNOON HIGH on Monday.
Calgary
-
-
-
Persons Day celebrations to take place at Famous 5 monument
Thanks to the perseverance of five Alberta women known as the Famous 5, a historic legal win took place on October 18, 1929, marking critical progress in gender equality in Canada.
Regina
-
New police unit will attempt to address complex needs of Regina's downtown area
A new unit to the Regina Police Service (RPS) has been introduced that is meant address the unique and complex needs of the downtown area.
-
Preserving the history of Saskatchewan small towns is this tech company's specialty
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
-
NDP's Beck receives endorsement from former Saskatchewan Party government members
Two former Saskatchewan Party government members say they are voting for the NDP's Carla Beck in the provincial election on Oct. 28.
Vancouver
-
Manslaughter charge laid in deadly stabbing in Duncan, B.C.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Port Mann Bridge snarls traffic during rush hour
Emergency crews were called to the Port Mann Bridge for a multi-vehicle crash that snarled rush hour traffic Friday morning.
-
Housing, health, and plastic straws: Here's how B.C. politicians are wooing voters
British Columbia's political party leaders have spent the 28-day provincial election campaign wooing voters with promises on critical issues including health care, housing, the cost of living and the environment.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Miller scores winner in OT as Vancouver tops Florida 3-2
J.T. Miller scored 2:09 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks got their first win of the season, beating the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night.
Atlantic
-
Homelessness is not stopping this Halifax man from running for mayor
With a crowded field of 16 candidates vying to be Halifax's next mayor, candidates have not always found it easy to stand out. But one thing sets Andrew Goodsell apart and makes him uniquely positioned to comment on a central campaign issue: he is living rough in a tent in the city's south end.
-
Three more teens charged in Fredericton homicide case
The Fredericton Police Force says three more teenagers have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in the city last month.
-
Man, 19, dies after car veers off road, rolls into yard in Walton: N.S. RCMP
An investigation is underway after a fatal car crash in Nova Scotia's Hants County on Thursday.
N.L.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.