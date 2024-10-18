New executive director named for Windsor-Essex County Humane Society

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society (WECHS) has named Lynnette Bain as its new executive director.

Bain’s appointment follows a selection process led by the executive recruitment firm, Logic Executive Search and Workplace Solutions.

According to a news release from WECHS, Bain has over 20 years of experience, guiding organizational growth in public and private sectors.

“As a strategic and innovative leader, Lynnette is dedicated to enhancing community well-being and driving impactful change,” said WECHS in a social media post.

“She fosters collaboration among team members and stakeholders, believing that through joint efforts, communities can thrive and achieve their goals.”

Bain is also a dog owner to three, Sadie, Bennie and Dakota. She also has a cat named Pumpkin and eight horses.

“Her passion for animals is reflected in her daily life, where she finds joy in caring for and bonding with each of her furry companions,” said Matt Carlini, WECHS board chair.

Bain will take the executive director role on Nov. 11.