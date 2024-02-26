WINDSOR
Windsor

    • New drug warning by Windsor police

    Drug Injection Needle
    Windsor police have issued a warning about a new drug that was recently detected in the unregulated drug market in Toronto.

    Police say the drug is medetomidine/dexmedetomidine.

    There has also been a high number of reported overdoses across Ontario.

    This rapid spike in drug toxicity is something of which the public should be aware, say police.

    The WPS Nurse Police Team was created to help people struggling with substance use disorders. The team pairs nursing professionals from Windsor Regional Hospital with frontline officers to provide more effective and immediate support.

    Police also posted tips on social media on how to respond to an opioid overdose.

