New dog park opens at Oakwood Park in south Windsor

Looking for a new place to take your furry friend? A new dog park is now complete and open for a tail-wagging good time in Windsor’s south end.

The Oakwood Park (3401 Liberty Street) dog park is now open directly behind the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

According to city officials, the new area has updated features including accessible asphalt trails, concrete pathways, drainage improvements, fencing and concrete pads with benches.

Officials say a few “finishing touches” still need to be added including a drinking foundation and new trees to be planted next spring.