WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two Windsor-Essex entrepreneurs are launching a new fogging company with hopes of bring regional spaces back to life.

Co-owners, Scott Woodall and Beau Dubois, have teamed up to launch Go Fog It Windsor after learning about Go Fog It London’s successful application to the Recovery and Rebuilding the Region Design Challenge.

“After learning about Fog It and meeting the London team, we were inspired to bring this to Windsor and Chatham,” said Dubois in a news release. “COVID-19 has presented innovative opportunities for entrepreneurs and we had to jump on it.”

Go Fog It is an electrostatic spraying and disinfectant fogging company, aimed at providing fast and effective solutions to businesses and homes.

The company say using government-approved and environmentally friendly disinfectants in their proprietary 360° Fogging Disinfection Protocol, it effectively and affordably spreads microns of safe disinfectant that kill 99.9 per cent of viruses present, including COVID-19.

“As we move to re-open businesses and public spaces, the need for high-quality effective solutions to protect the public has never been greater,” said Dubois. “Greenhouses, commercial spaces, and other institutions have turned to us for a solution.”

Since launching on social media, Go Fog It Windsor officials say they have seen an overnight spike in demand from area dental offices, restaurants, dealerships, schools, as well as manufacturing facilities.

“Whether it’s an office space, apartment or condo, long-term care home or even a car, the fogging and spraying processes are effective,” said Woodall. “We want people to feel safe in their work and home environment and hope to bring some peace of mind to business owners, employers, employees, customers.”