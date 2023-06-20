New digital campaign aims to attract American visitors to Windsor-Essex this summer

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) has partnered with the province to launch a new digital campaign to entice our closest American neighbours to take a trip across the border.

“They put together a $2 million campaign. We bought into this campaign at $75,000 and they matched us dollar for dollar. We're running a targeted digital campaign in Michigan and northern Ohio,” said TWEPI CEO Gordon Orr.

The campaign works by marketing the top attractions in Windsor-Essex to Americans.

“We're focusing on some of our iconic stuff here. Certainly J.P. Wiser’s, Caesars, Windsor’s waterfront, cycling, Windsor pizza, and our wineries of course,” said Orr.

TWEPI will get a clearer picture of the success of its campaign once the summer season wraps up, but early results show U.S. visitation to its website is up 26% this year.

“Right now we're getting the most traction out of both Cleveland and Detroit,” Orr said. “We've already seen over a quarter of a million views on this customized microsite that has itineraries and blogs.”