RetroFest weekend in Chatham has changed dates.

As CTV Windsor first reported, the annual event is happening June 21 and June 22, to coincide with RM Sotheby’s 40th anniversary.

In previous years, the Classic Car Capital of Canada would see hundreds of classic cars roll into town during the last weekend of May.

Rob Myers and Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff say this year’s RetroFest will be one that’s talked about for another 40 years.

The Sam Roberts Band will perform in the Maple City following the Friday night cruise parade, which organizers say will have a handful of celebrities taking part.