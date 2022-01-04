New COVID restrictions 'like a blow to the stomach' for those struggling to cope with ongoing pandemic

Windsor, Ont. -

After two years of pandemic pivoting, another blow to those in Ontario this week as new COVID rules and restrictions come into effect.

For at least two weeks, the province will temporarily close indoor dining and gyms beginning Wednesday, and also reduce capacity for retailers in half, including at public libraries and personal care services. This, as many Canadians struggle with feelings of anxiety, isolation and depression.

“Not exactly thrilled with the news,” says Next Level Athletics owner, Shane Topalovic.

Starting Thursday, the personal trainer will begin offering a three-week “Outdoor Lockdown Bootcamp” for those wanting to stay active. It will take place at Hope Hill (formerly suicide hill) while gyms remain shuttered.

“This is just an option to come out. It’s not going to be a crazy workout like it would be in the gym, but just to stay healthy and fit to come outside and do things like this, makes you feel good,” Topalovic says.“You have to find a way to move forward.”

“It’s kind of like a blow to the stomach,” according to mental health educator Ewelina Horochowik with the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex Branch.

Horochowik tells CTV News it’s important that people reach out to each other to normalize discussion about the mental health impacts everyone collectively endures as the pandemic continues.

“When we do experience this type of loss of a sense of security or economic security, we do have to acknowledge that and we do have to share that experience with other people.” Horochowik notes many view renewed restrictions as a step backwards, not forward and that elaborating on those feelings can ease personal struggle.

“A lot of people think I’m going to have anxiety or depression or I’m going to deal with all these things, but you may be just experiencing grief and you’re mourning a loss of however this has impacted you.”

“Whatever comes our way, we are prepared to meet the needs of the community,” says Tammy Kotyk, integrated director of outpatient and community mental health services for HDGH-CMHA Windsor-Essex Branch.

“If you’re questioning whether or not there’s a service out there for you, let us help you navigate that system and we’re happy to do it for you.”

Kotyk says throughout the pandemic the need for mental health care in the community has fluctuated in waves.

Kotyk explains all local programs at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex Branch remain open and accessible while an increase of requests continues.

Kotyk says the crisis phone line remains open 24 hours a day seven days a week and that the walk-in service for the crisis program on Ouellette Avenue is also open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kotyk notes virtual appointments can be arranged and that the Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Care Centre operates Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Those services have been open,” Kotyk says. “We haven’t changed our availability to the public. We’re just a phone call or a walk-in away.”

Where to seek help: